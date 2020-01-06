Virginia’s government is holding a liquor lottery. Here’s how to enter.

Virginia, from time to time, holds a lottery that allows its residents to get liquor products not usually found in state government-owned and operated stores — the only place in Virginia you can legally obtain liquor.

A press release states:

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) first online lottery of 2020 will feature

bottles from the highly sought-after Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

From Jan. 15-17, customers will be able to enter for the opportunity to purchase William Larue Weller Bourbon ($99.99), George T. Stagg Bourbon ($99.99) and Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey ($99.99).

Later in January, Virginia ABC will hold a lottery for two high demand Elijah Craig products from Heaven Hill Distillery. From Jan. 29-31, customers will be able to enter for the opportunity to purchase Elijah Craig 18 Year Single Barrel Bourbon ($129.99) and Elijah Craig 23 Year Single Barrel Bourbon ($199.99).

“The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection includes some of the most high demand products in the whiskey world,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC chief executive officer. “Our online lottery system allows us to distribute them equitably to Virginians of legal drinking age across the state.”

Each lottery entry form will be available for three days. Winners will be selected at random in a drawing from all valid entries received during the lottery entry period. All entries received during each three-day entry period will have an equal opportunity to win. The lottery is open to Virginia residents only, and winners must present a valid Virginia photo ID at the time of purchase.

All lottery entries must include the store number address where the bottle should be delivered for customer purchase and pick up. Lottery entrants are encouraged to determine this location before submitting their entry. The lottery forms and the full terms and conditions are available online.