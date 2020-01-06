Expect similar snarled traffic conditions near Quantico tomorrow

2:35 p.m. | We’re hearing from drivers who told us they were in backups of more than 10 miles near Quantico Marine Corps Base this morning.

We’ve just heard from base officials and it appears drivers will encounter the same the conditions tomorrow.

A base spokeswoman tells us:

…due to recent security concerns installation law enforcement will conduct 100 percent ID checks and an increase in vehicle inspections for the foreseeable future. Travelers can expect increased wait times at entrances and an increase in traffic near the exits of I-95 and Route 1. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety and security of the installation, personnel and family members remain a priority.

11:07 a.m. | Police are telling us they’re hearing from drivers this morning asking about the massive traffic delays near Quantico Marine Corps base.

*TRAFFIC ALERT: #PWCPD has received calls regarding traffic delays in and around @MCB_Quantico. Motorists can expect delays as increased security measures were recently implemented. Use caution, have patience, and obey traffic laws. https://t.co/nT4Ee1crrn — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) January 6, 2020

In Stafford County, about eight people called the sheriff’s office asking about traffic conditions, according to department spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

There was a sea of traffic delays on Interstate 95 outside the base this morning after officials announced they would be doing a 100% ID check for all people driving onboard the base.

Traffic on the interstate was delayed from Route 610 in North Stafford and then headed north on the interstate. Traffic on southbound I-95 was also delayed near Route 234 in Dumfries to the rear entrance of Quantico at milepost 148, near the entrance to the NCIS headquarters.

We’ve asked Quantico officials for comment and will update this post should we receive it.

The 100% ID check comes after the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Thursday, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Quantico was one of the multiple military bases across the region with heightened security today.