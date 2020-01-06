9 p.m. | Authorities tell us two drivers involved in a crash today on White Oak Road in Stafford County have died.

Both unidentified drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment following the crash.

We’re told the sheriff’s office plans to release the victim’s identities in a press release on Tuesday. So far, it has told us very little about the crash.

We’ve posted what we know below. Here’s an update the department posted to Twitter:

Update: We have confirmed that both drivers in the vehicle crash that occurred earlier today on White Oak Road have died. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/mhOLhYIvq8 — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) January 7, 2020



4:18 p.m. | White Oak Road has reopened following a crash that occurred earlier today at Kendallwood Drive.

2:46 p.m. | White Oak Road in southeastern Stafford County is closed at this hour after a major crash with injuries.

The Stafford sheriff’s office tells us:

At approximately 12:31 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a head on collision between two vehicles in the area of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with severe injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. White Oak Road will likely be closed for the next couple hours for accident reconstruction.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tipped us off about the crash and says traffic is being diverted around the area: