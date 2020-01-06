Rappahannock Women’s Health Center will no longer deliver at Mary Washington

Rappahannock Women’s Health Center, one of the region’s largest women healthcare providers, says it will no longer deliver babies at Mary Washington Hospital.

A sign that was posted to the doctor’s office door in Fredericksburg notes the final day the practice will provide services at Mary Washington is Feb. 7, 2020.

The practice provided led by Dr. H. Jae Kill, provided a statement to Potomac Local:

Rappahannock Women’s Health Center is committed to taking care of our patients from our local service area of Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania. With the growth of the population in our local community, we are continuing our commitment at Stafford [Hospital] and expanding to [HCA Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.] Any of our patients can call with any questions to our office and be seen at any of our three office locations.

Rappahannock Women’s Health Center’s Fredericksburg office at 1071 Care Way sits across the parking lot from Mary Washington Hospital. It also operates two other locations, one at 422 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford and at 9701 Hospital Boulevard in Spotsylvania County.

Officials at the health center did not say what prompted the change. At Mary Washington Hospital, they say they’re in the dark about this change.

A spokeswoman states:

The providers are still credentialed with our organization. As to any decisions they are considering for their practice, I cannot speak on their behalf since they are an independent practice. Mary Washington Hospital is the largest hospital in the region delivering nearly 4,000 babies each year. We also have, through a partnership with Children’s National, the only Level III NICU between [Washington] D.C. and Richmond. We value the providers in our community who offer the women of the Fredericksburg region options for delivering their babies.

Mary Washington adds it did not try to buy the private practice.

We’re told Rappahannock Women’s Health Center used to practice obstetrics at HCA Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center when it opened in 2010 but later stopped.