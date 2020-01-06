Police round up suspects in Dumfries armed robbery

Prince William police tell us two people are in custody after an armed robbery in Dumfries.

A press release states:

Armed Robbery *ARRESTS – On January 2, detectives with the Robbery Unit concluded the investigation into the armed robbery that was reported to have occurred near the 16900 block of Old Stage Rd. in Dumfries (22025) on October 19. During the investigation, detectives identified the female suspect who

was sought in connection to the robbery as Jeanice Laniya POWELL. On November 25, arrest warrants were obtained for POWELL, who was taken into custody without incident by Prince George’s County Sherriff’s Department on December 9. Additional information was received leading to the identity of the

male suspect during the investigation. On December 27, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the male suspect, identified as Aariq Michael Austin NEDD. On January 2, NEDD was arrested without incident.

Arrested on December 19:

Jeanice Laniya POWELL, 18, of 15429 Marsh Overlook Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: January 9, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Arrested on January 2:

Aariq Michael Austin NEDD, 19, of 15429 Marsh Overlook Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: February 6, 2020 | Bond: Unavailable