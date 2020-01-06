New Woodbridge District Supervisor names office staff

Woodbridge District Supervisor Angela Franklin will take her seat for the first time tomorrow on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

She’ll be serving the residents of the Woodbridge District but today, we’re learning more about who will be serving her.

A press release states:

On Monday, Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin announced the hiring of her county staff for the Woodbridge District Supervisor’s office. Ms. Pamela Montgomery will serve as Chief of Staff, Ms. Brenda Medrano Frias will serve as Senior Advisor and Ms. Bertha Johnson will serve as Special Assistant.

Pamela Montgomery joins the staff following a 3-decade career in the Federal Government.

She served as Deputy General Counsel and later the Director of the Office of Education and Sentencing Practice where she led inter-disciplinary policy development teams and conducted training programs on the federal sentencing guidelines for federal judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys.

Ms. Montgomery also served on active duty as an appellate defense

counsel in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She began her legal career at Georgia Legal Services where she represented indigent clients in civil rights, domestic violence, and housing discrimination cases. She currently serves as President of the Woodbridge Rotary Club and the former Vice Chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals. Ms. Montgomery is a graduate of Carleton College and the University of Georgia School of Law.

Brenda Medrano-Frias will serve as Senior Advisor. Brenda attended NOVA Community College where she was an advocate for Dreamers and other undocumented students. She also participated in student government where she advocated for key changes in administrative and academic affairs and represented the student body at trustee and national board meetings. Ms. Medrano-Frias served as an Aide to State Senator Jeremy McPike and Delegate Luke Torian. Brenda brings years of advocacy and management experience and will serve as the lead on outreach activities within the Supervisors office.

Bertha is a seasoned Executive Assistant with over 25 years of experience. She has spent the last twelve years supporting the Woodbridge District Office and the Woodbridge community at large. Bertha has a very exceptional relationship with co-workers and constituents alike, which has increased customer satisfaction in the Woodbridge District. Previously, as a Senior Assistant, she has developed many employee development programs and served as point for various key events throughout the community. For the past three years she has served on the WSAC for PWC Community Service.

Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin was elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on November 5th, 2019. She, along with Supervisor Andrea Bailey are the first African American women to serve on the Prince William Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Franklin is currently the Legislative Director to Congressman Al Lawson of Florida and is a member of the Coalition of 100 Black Women, Prince William County Chapter and African American Women on the Hill. She also serves as on the University of Tennessee Board of Advisors for the Political Science Department and on the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission.