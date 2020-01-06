Manassas School Board re-appoints leaders, sets meeting times and dates

Sanford Williams will continue to lead the Manassas City School Board as its chairman in the New Year.

He, as well as Vice-Chairman Kristen Kiefer, will carry over their titles from the previous year.

The Board also took action to reauthorize School Superintendent Kevin D. Newman’s ability to move faculty from school to school as long as there is no change in the employee’s pay.

From school documents:

A Division superintendent shall have the authority to assign to their respective positions in the school where they have been placed by the School Board, all teachers, principals, and assistant principals…

Schools spokeswoman Almeta Radford states in an email to Potomac Local the move is standard procedure.

“It’s just the Board’s statement authorizing the Superintendent to make moves deemed necessary during a school year.”

The School Board also decided to retain the legal services of Sam Anderson, of the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm.

When it comes to the city’s voice on the Virginia School Board Association, Manassas leaders appointed the newest Manassas City School Board member Lisa Stevens as the voting member to the VSBA. Stevens was elected in November 2019.

The Board also set its meeting schedule for 2020. Board member Tim Demeria moved to approve school board regular meeting time and dates to take place on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, with the exception of meetings in April, July, November, December and January 2021.

The city of Manassas School Board held its Annual Organizational Meeting Friday, January 3 at the school division’s central office at 8700 Centreville Road. The meeting took place in the board meeting conference room of the central office, starting a couple of minutes past the 5 p.m. scheduled start time.

Manassas City Superintendent Kevin Newman, Clerk of the Board Alba Garza, as well as Manassas City School Board members Sanford Williams, Tim Demeria, Sean Albrecht, Robin Williams, Lisa Stevens, Suzanne Seaberg were in attendance when the meeting was called to order. School Board member Kristen Keifer sent a message to Garza explaining that she would be late due to a schedule conflict, she arrived before the meeting was adjourned.

A total of seven people are elected to serve on the Manassas City School Board.