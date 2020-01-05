Stafford County Administrator Tom Foley to retire

He came to Stafford County from a county just outside Charlottesville in 2016 to take over the reins of the Stafford County Government.

He’s a Dale City native, as we reported when he took the job. And now he’s ready for retirement.

A press release states:

Stafford County Administrator Tom Foley today announced his retirement from the County effective July 1, 2020, after over 30 years of public service in Virginia. His decision to provide a six-month notice is to allow ample time for the Board to find his replacement and assist with the transition.

“Stafford is an incredible place that I will truly miss and I have enjoyed my time in the County,” said Foley in announcing his retirement. “Moving onto another phase in life is exciting, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished for our community. It has been an honor to serve Stafford citizens and I am especially thankful for the devoted and professional county employees and the partnership with the members of the Board of Supervisors. I will always cherish my time here in Stafford and I am grateful for the support I have received from colleagues and friends.”

Mr. Foley has 30 years of local government experience. Finishing his tenure at Stafford County, he also served 17 and a half years at Ablemarle County, 11 as Deputy County Executive, and the last six of those years as County Executive. He also holds eight years as a County Administrator in two other Virginia counties.

During his time with the County, Foley led several initiatives to improve services and efficiencies across the organization including, the implementation of the long-term financial planning process and the Board’s first Strategic Plan for the County. He also saw the County through receiving a Triple-AAA bond rating status, the passage of a Public Safety Step Plan and the consolidation of two departments into the current Department of Public Works. Foley’s specific experience in facilitating high-performance principles aided Stafford in developing leadership throughout the organization through enhanced employee engagement and multi-level strategic planning together with the launch of Stafford’s newest vision and behavioral values.

“We have really come a long way since bringing Tom on board. His leadership and guidance for the Board and the staff are tremendously appreciated,” said Board of Supervisor Gary Snellings, Chairman of the Board. “Stafford is one of the fastest-growing counties in Virginia facing several complex challenges, and Tom has met those challenges head-on ensuring that Stafford is a dynamic, adaptable organization benefiting citizens with careful use of taxpayer dollars. We thank him for the solid foundation he has established for the future and wish him well.”

“His ability to lead and develop new leaders within the organization was one of the most compelling reasons we hired Tom. From the start, he focused on advancing the organization’s high-performance principles raising the expectations for County operations and customer service,” said Board of Supervisor member Meg Bohmke, who was on the Board during the hiring of Foley. “I will sorely miss him and wish him the best on his next step.”

The Board is responsible for the hiring of a new county administrator and will begin immediately.