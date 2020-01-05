Quantico

Security heightened at Fort Belvoir, Quantico

By Potomac Local News

Officials at Quantico Marine Corps Base are on alert and warn of longer than normal traffic delays for those attempting to get aboard base on Monday.

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It’ll be slow going tomorrow at Fort Belvoir, too.

The heightened security comes after a U.S. drone airstrike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Thursday, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, in Baghdad.

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