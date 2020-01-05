Security heightened at Fort Belvoir, Quantico

Officials at Quantico Marine Corps Base are on alert and warn of longer than normal traffic delays for those attempting to get aboard base on Monday.

MCBQ Traffic Advisory

Travelers can expect delays at all entry points. Base law enforcement personnel will be conducting 100% ID checks of all individuals. Expect an increase in vehicle inspections and longer wait times when entering the base.

Please have IDs ready. pic.twitter.com/rcX6uh2KYX — MCBQuantico (@MCB_Quantico) January 5, 2020

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It’ll be slow going tomorrow at Fort Belvoir, too.

The heightened security comes after a U.S. drone airstrike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Thursday, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, in Baghdad.