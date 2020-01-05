Lake Ridge Chorale seeks new singers

The Lake Ridge Chorale will hold auditions for new signers this month.

From an email:

We are now looking forward to rehearsals, which will resume next Tuesday, Jan.7. Some of you on this list have expressed interest in joining the Lake Ridge Chorale.

Auditions will be held the same evening at 7:00 pm, prior to rehearsal.

The location is:

Westminster at Lake Ridge, 12191 Clipper Dr., Lake Ridge (Harbor Room).

Save the Date (for our next concert!)

Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Saint Matthew’s Lutheran Church

12351 Al Saints Pl.

Lake Ridge, VA

(We will also perform this concert at Westminster at Lake Ridge on Tuesday, March 10th at 7:30 pm)

Thank you again for joining us in our mission of sharing music and supporting local charities.