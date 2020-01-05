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Introducing the first baby of 2020 born in Manassas

By Potomac Local News

We’re now learning about the first baby of the New Year born in Manassas, at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center.

A press release states:

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center welcomes the new year with the announcement of its first baby of 2020. Jariel Castellon was born Jan. 2 in the recently renovated Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center at Prince William Medical Center.

Baby’s full name: Jariel Castellon
Time and date of birth: 4:33 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020
Baby’s weight and height: 8 pounds, 1.4 ounces and 19.7 inches
Sex of baby: Male
Mother: Merari Aparicio
Father: Ariel Castellon
Town where family resides: Manassas, Va.
Delivering physician: Dr. Carolyn J. Foley, OB
Jariel is the first child for the new parents. The family was given a gift basket courtesy of Novant Health Auxiliary.

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