$13,000, 225 cartons of cigarettes found in Stafford

Authorities in Stafford County say these two men stepped out for more than just a pack of smokes.

A press release states:

Two suspects were arrested on Thursday by deputies with the Stafford County

Sheriff’s Office for illegally selling cigarettes.

On January 2, 2020, at approximately 3:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Wawa located at 72 Austin Park Drive after a citizen reported observing suspicious activity. The caller advised that he observed two male subjects going back and forth between their vehicle and the store to purchase large quantities of cigarettes. Each time they’d re-enter the store, they would change into different jackets.

Deputy Philippsen located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the occupants at the Walmart located at 217 Garrisonville Road. The suspects were identified as Denyal Duz, 27, of Alexandria, VA and Ari Botani, 34, of Arlington, VA.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Numerous jackets and stacks of cash, totaling over $13,000.00, were located in the vehicle. In addition, the trunk was filled with approximately 225 cartons of cigarettes.

The suspects were subsequently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of felony possession with intent to distribute tax-paid cigarettes and felony conspiracy.