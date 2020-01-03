Prince William County Police Department turns 50 this year

The Prince William County Police Department turns 50 years old this year.

It plans to mark the milestone in a series of social media posts throughout the year.

This year marks a historic milestone, as we reach our 50th anniversary. Countless individuals have made innumerable contributions to the success of #PWCPD. We honor these achievements & invite you, our citizens, to celebrate the Department’s 50th anniversary in 2020 #FiftyFriday pic.twitter.com/FECOfIykx0 — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) January 3, 2020

It’s unclear if the department will hold a special event to honor the milestone. Department spokesman Jon Perok said the details of any celebration would be made announced once they are finalized.

The department has investigated some very high-profile crimes over the years to include the Lorena Bobbit case which garnered national attention in 1993 when Bobbit used a knife to remove her husband’s penis after he abused her.

Nine years later, the eyes of the nation were back on Prince William County and the Washington, D.C. region as snipers John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were traveling around the region in a sedan shooting and killing people at area gas stations.

It was a trying time again for the department in December 2008 when a then 17-year-old Xavier Pinkney walked into a Dale City home and then shot and killed 39-year-old Jean Smith, and her 19-year-old son James in cold blood.

Police solved the crime only to turn around and find the body of 13-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Glover in a creek behind the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge on January 9, 2009. Her mother, Alfreedia Gregg Glover placed her there two days earlier.

Most recently, the department solved the case of the murder of Yousug Ozgur, the food delivery worker who was shot and killed when picking up an order at a Manassas-area Denny’s restaurant in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2019. A second victim was shot in the armed robbery attempt.

Ryan Thomas Walker, 29, and Jordan Anderson, 22, now face charges. A Prince William County judge decided, just prior to the murder, that Walker was not to return to prison for a prior conviction.