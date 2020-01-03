It is with great sadness that the family of Casey Rebecca Flynn, born March 31, 1981 announces her passing on December 31, 2019, at the age of 38. Cassey had a very bubbly personality, always smiling and laughing. She loved her 3 children: Paris, Niko and Milania beyond measure. She loved life and loved being a Mom. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Casey was born in Fairfax, Virginia to John Joseph Flynn and Mary Carol Flynn. She has a younger brother, Christian John Flynn, who was her best friend most of her life, as well as a younger sister, Callan Nicole Flynn whom she adored from the moment she was born.

Casey is also survived by her Stepmother Michelle Flynn who helped to raise Cassey as well as many other family members.