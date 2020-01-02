From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

Victoria Drive, 12/30, 9:55 p.m. On this date, a resident reported receiving multiple calls throughout the day from a male subject who identified himself as Lt. Westbrook.

The caller informed the victim that there was a warrant out for her arrest and she needed to immediately pay $1,500 in the form of gift cards or she would be arrested.

The victim followed the caller’s instructions and was subsequently asked to pay more money. She purchased multiple additional gift cards totaling over $7,000.

The Sheriff’s Office informed the resident that this was a scam. The incident remains under investigation.