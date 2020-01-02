Stafford, Mary Washington welcome first babies of 2020

Hospitals in Fredericksburg and Stafford are telling us about the first new bundles of joy of the New Year. A hospital spokeswoman states:

Mary Washington Hospital [in Fredericksburg] had the first baby born in the Fredericksburg region. Baby girl Winter Wren was born at 4:32 a.m. on January 1 to parents Leah and Marcus of King George, was 7 pounds 5 ounces and 19 inches long.

Stafford Hospital had their first baby born at 8:27 a.m. Baby boy Winter Gael was born to Yoxany and Gerber, he was 6 pounds 8 ounces and 20 inches long.

Both families received a gift basket from Mary Washington Healthcare filled with newborn essentials.

It is such a coincidence that both babies were named Winter.