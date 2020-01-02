Our 2019 year in review: 2,893 stories and counting

We posted 2,893 stories in 2019.

That’s nearly 3,000 times Potomac Local brought you closer to your community — connecting you to the decision-makers, making you smarter about how the local news that affects your family, home and business, faster.

I’m grateful for the 730,000 users who trusted us, viewing our content 1.5 million times over the past year.

Thank you to our advertisers, and our nearly 500 subscribers who make bringing you thew news possible. Please subscribe today to support our work!

With coverage of more local meetings, transportation, and the region’s newest baseball team the Fredericksburg Nationals, we plan to bring you even more coverage, by more reporters.

With a redesigned website, and with new reader options where even non-subscribers will soon be able to read now and pay later, we’re excited about 2020!

Have a safe and Happy New Year!

Here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2019: