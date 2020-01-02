Liam, first baby in Haymarket of 2020, born at 2:56 a.m.

Now we’re hearing from Novant Health UVA Medical Center in Prince William County, which is announcing its first baby of the New Year. A press release states:

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center welcomes the new year with the announcement of its first baby of 2020. Liam Okechukwu was born Jan. 1 at the Women’s & Children’s Center at Haymarket Medical Center.

Baby’s full name: Liam Okechukwu

Time and date of birth: 2:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020

Baby’s weight and height: 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches

Sex of baby: Male

Mother: Christy Uchendu

Delivering physician: Dr. Jennifer Nguyen An, OB

Liam has two siblings, a 24-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister. Liam’s father, Johnson Okechukwu, was also born on Jan. 1 and is thrilled to share a birthday with his son. The family was given a gift basket courtesy of Novant Health Auxiliary.