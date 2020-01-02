‘Let Freedom Ring’ chosen as theme for annual MLK Oratorical Contest

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest to be held in Woodbridge on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 is returning to its roots.

A press release states:

At 11 a.m., six students in grades 6-12, representing schools from Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park will display their oratorical skills to expound on the theme “Let Freedom Ring.” The six students will be selected from participation in a regional contest held the week before.

Over the past 29 years, the six finalists have amazed and inspired audiences with thoughtful ideas, impactful delivery and a clear vision and call to action. The 30th year, with the guidestar of “Let Freedom Ring” is sure to be to one the best. “The 2020 theme, ‘Let Freedom Ring,’ is actually a return to a theme we used to inspire our orators at the first oratorical contest back in 1991” notes Sheila Bryant, co-chair of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program.

Fellow program co-chair Sandra Mitchell added, “The audience at the 2020 program will hear about these ideals from the optimistic and courageous, which will remind us of our better selves, what we can be, and what the future can hold for us. This message, we believe, is the legacy of Dr. King and the reason this program exists, but our chapter could not sustain this program with the generous support of the community, corporate and education foundations, local churches and private donors.”

Fourth and fifth grade students from the area elementary schools are invited to participate in a writing contest. The essay contest provides an opportunity for elementary students to also participate and the winners are announced on the day of the program.