Gordmans is replacing Peebles in Manassas, plans hiring event

We’re learning what will replace the Peebles store in the Mathis Avenue shopping center in Manassas.

It’s Gordman’s, which sells a variety of children’s, men’s, and women’s clothing is set to take over the retail space following an announcement the Peebles brand was being phased out by parent company Stage Stores.

Gordmans will hold a mass hiring event next week in order to find new employees to staff the new store. A press release states:

Gordmans offers a variety of positions in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and

more. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at the locations noted below. Walk-ins are welcome.

Gordmans will be located at 9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas. Gordmans will also open new stores at 251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton, and 16435 Merchants Lane in King George.