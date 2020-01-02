Free fares on Stafford OmniRide buses come to an end

Those free fares riders on the very first OmniRide bus ever to serve Stafford County came to an end Tuesday.

Those buses are the Stafford-Washington route (Route 543) and the Stafford-Pentagon route (Route 942). Service on the new routes began Oct. 28, 2019, as part of an effort to get more people out of their cars and onto buses along the Interstate 95 and 395 corridor, just as the newly tolled E-ZPass Express Lanes on I-395 were opening.

The one-way fare for the bus is $9.20, while those paying with a SmarTrip card pay $6.20 one-way.

Last month, OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider told us the new commuter bus service is catching on with riders. The Stafford buses were running at 50% capacity, he said.

The new bus service marks the first time in OmniRide’s 33-year history the transit agency has provided commuter service outside Prince Willaim County.