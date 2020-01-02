Fredericksburg Boat Show returns this month

Fredericksburg’s boat show is set to return this month to the Fredericksburg Expo Center on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18.

A press release states:

Whether it’s fishing, sailing, cruising, riding personal watercraft, wake surfing or tubing — the Fredericksburg Boat Show provides a unique shopping experience for your budget and lifestyle. Take advantage of the special pricing, incentives, and perks that only can be offered only at the Fredericksburg Boat Show. Dealers will be able to offer one-time-only deals because of Manufacturer incentives.

Tickets are good all weekend and children under 12 are free. Adult tickets are $9 at the door, $8 when ordered in advance. Senior tickets are $8 at the door, $7 in advance, and will be $5 on Friday, January 17 for Senior Ticket Day, available at the door with no coupon necessary.