Richard Lewis Looney

Richard Louis Looney, Sr. was born on February 28, 1938 in Sylacauga, Alabama to the late Clem and Mary Lee Looney. He went home to Eternal Rest on December 25, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

The third of six children, Richard grew up in Sylacauga and was educated in the Talladega County Public School System, where he played high school football. At a young age, he accepted Jesus Christ and was a member of St. Paul AME Church in Sylacauga. After serving in the United States Air Force, he relocated to Akron, Ohio.

He met his future bride, Ernestine Burney in a Lawson’s convenience store in Akron. After a brief courtship, the couple was united in Holy Matrimony on August 23, 1958. From this union, six beautiful children were born.

A skilled craftsman, Richard was employed as a carpenter and later as a drywall finisher. Riding around northern Virginia, he would often point out skyscrapers and housing developments that he helped build. His contracts took him around the country He retired in 2010 as the Founder and Owner of RL Contractors.

As the patriarch of a devoted family, Richard was a loving father as well as a friend to many. He had the gift of gab and a good sense of humor. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and hunting.

Affectionately known “Big Richard,” he loved sports, especially football and the Washington Redskins. He coached a recreational baseball team in Akron.

The family settled in Lorton in 1979. Richard kept in touch with friends in Akron and Sylacauga. He especially loved to jump in his Dodge truck at the spur of the moment with Ernestine and travel across the country.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ernestine “Tine” Looney; daughters, Pamela Looney and Crystal Lindsay; sisters, Bobbie Mae Moon and Clemmie Lee McGowan and brothers, Glendale Looney and Clarence Looney.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Richard Louis Looney, Jr. (Mischelle), Philip Anthony Looney, Sharon Renee Looney, and Dedra Lynette Wooding (Wraye); brothers, Harold Looney (Angela) and Eugene Looney (Wanda); sisters-in-law Alberta Johnson and Joann Burney; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Sorrowfully submitted,

The Family