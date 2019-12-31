Patricia Reade

Our dear beloved mother passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Pat was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Anthony and Veida Ryan, and spent much of her childhood living in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Proudest of her family, Pat was married to Tom Reade for 50 years before his passing in 2009. Pat is survived by her dearest sisters; Laura Ryan and Kristin Pearlmutter; daughters; Barbara Hawkins (Rick); Ann Duarte and one son; David Reade (Tammy); eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Pat moved from New Jersey to the Northern Virginia area in the very early 1950’s and in 1988 retired to Kilmarnock, VA with her loving husband. In 2010 Pat moved back to the Northern Virginia area to be near her children, after her husband passed away.

Pat began her career working at the Washington Navy Yard and then the Pentagon. She proudly served 4 years in the US Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of Yeoman Second Class. She met Tom during their reserve drill weekends. Pat told us Tom was in the same company as her and he would tease her during formation. He finally asked her out and they were married shortly afterwards. Pat left her career with not long after she married.

Ever since she was a teenager, Pat dreamed of being a mother. She was a stay at home mom and homemaker until her retirement. Some of our fondest memories of Mom include family trips to the beach and playing board games with us as kids and the grandkids, watching Mr. Bean, Bless Me, Father and oh how she loved the Pink Panther. Mom enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, working jigsaw puzzles, sipping her tea in the afternoon, always with a couple of cookies and reading.

Pat was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock, VA until moving to Woodbridge, VA. Pat chose to return to her Catholic roots and upbringing. She attended services by Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton at her home, The Tribute at the Glen.

What Pat loved the most was her family. She will be missed every day by the people who loved her. Perhaps she is splashing in the ocean waves, digging her toes in the sand or calling out BINGO! We find happiness in knowing she’s reunited with the love of her life, Tom. We all miss you and love you very much, Mom.