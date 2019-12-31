Cheryl Wilson

Cheryl was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 15, 1955.

She was call home by the Lord on December 24, 2019.

Being a military brat she traveled the world with her family living in Missouri, Texas, California Mississippi, Illinois, France and Iran; visiting Turkey, Greece, Germany and Holland. Her parents settled in Woodbridge, Virginia, in 1969.

After graduating from Woodbridge Sr. High in 1973, she moved to the Orlando Florida area. Later, she returned to Woodbridge in 1989.

Cheryl was a creature lover from a young age and had many exotic pets throughout her life. Including baby alligators, lizards, turtles, tarantulas, black widow spiders, snakes and of course cats.

She enjoyed astronomy and being outdoors. One of her favorite things to do was bird watching; she could identify many birds by their songs.

She also enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and spending time with friends and family.

Cheryl was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she severed the Lord on the Board of Fellowship for many years.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Shirley Kollas and her sister Karen Taylor.

Cheryl is survived by her daughters Diana Wilson and Stephanie Renee.

Brother- Samuel Kollas, sisters- Carol Harpine and Sharon Crawford (Ken)

A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on January 4, 2020 at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Grace Lutheran Memorial fund or to the American Cancer Society.