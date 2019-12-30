Fredericksburg man charged with shooting from a vehicle

A man accused of shooting at a vehicle on Warrenton Road in Stafford County on Saturday night has been arrested with the assistance of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A press release states:

On December 28, 2019, at 11:57 p.m., Deputy McAlister was on patrol in the area of 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway when he observed a vehicle with several occupants approaching him. A passenger then exited the vehicle and made contact with the deputy.

The subject told the deputy that they were turning onto Celebrate Virginia Parkway from Warrenton Road when a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck drove alongside them. The driver of the pickup truck pointed a gun at their vehicle and fired a shot. He said the suspect vehicle then continued traveling northbound.

The victims further explained that they first made contact with the driver of the pickup truck at the Wawa on Warrenton Road. The victims said the pickup truck cut them off as they were exiting the parking lot and a brief verbal altercation ensued. The pickup truck then followed them out of the parking lot.

Deputies issued a “Be On the Lookout” notification to law enforcement in the area. Shortly thereafter, deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle traveling on Warrenton Road. The driver was detained and later positively identified by a witness and a victim as the suspect behind the shooting.

Larry Johnson, 29, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle to endanger persons, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing. We would like to thank the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.