Woodbridge man, 73, killed in crash on Purcell Road

A Woodbridge man was killed today while traveling on Purcell Road near Dale City.

A Prince William police press release states:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On December 16 at 10:42AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Purcell Rd and Fair Hill Ln in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver, and sole occupant, of a 2005 Toyota Highlander, was traveling west on Purcell Rd approaching Fair Hill Ln when the vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle struck a mailbox before continuing into a ditch and across Fair Hill Ln where the vehicle struck a culvert and overturned in the travel lanes of Purcell Rd. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries from the crash on December 28.

At this time, speed and alcohol or drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Identified:

The driver of the 2005 Toyota Highlander was identified as Jong LEE, 73, of Woodbridge