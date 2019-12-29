Issue at Rt. 1/123 ‘boils down to the unfamiliarity of drivers to a new traffic pattern’

After receiving a reader tip about a new traffic pattern on Route 1 at Route 123 in Woodbridge put in place on Dec. 20, we’re checking with the Virginia Department of Transportation and with police to get more information.

Here’s the reader’s tip:

Potomac Local: Wanted to pass along a safety issue in hope you can pursue. They opened the new lanes on Rt 1 and it’s a crazy mess at the intersection at Rt 123. Drivers don’t know where to stop and we’ve seen some close calls. It’s especially bad at night since there are no light poles turned on. It appears that it’s bad enough that a police cruiser is now posted there. Hoping you can check with VDOT on what they plan to do to fix this ASAP before someone gets killed.

Prince William police tell us that, in fact, they do not have a cruiser posted at the intersection. However, they were recently called to the area to help VDOT with a signal issue, according to spokesman Jonathan Perok.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis says it’s going to take some time for drivers to get used to the new traffic pattern: