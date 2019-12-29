Hospitals say they’re ready to welcome New Years babies

We checked with the three major healthcare providers in our region — Sentara, Mary Washington, and Novant — and they’re getting ready to welcome baby in the New Year.

At Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, all newborns will receive a special cupcake with blue or pink icing to celebrate the birthday.

At Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, the hospital has a gift basket ready to give to the mother and father of the first baby born at the hospital.

A gift basket will also be given to the mother and father of the first newborn of the New Year at Stafford Hospital. The hospital has also been giving out new outfits to newborns during the Christmas season, according to Mary Washington Healthcare spokeswoman Erin Supko.

At Novant/UVA Prince William and Haymarket medical centers, the hospital auxiliary provides a gift basket to the parents of the first baby born in the New Year, said spokeswoman Katie Sikorski. Also, music is played at both hospitals when a new baby is born.

Throughout the month of December, new babies that were born at both hospitals were given “onesie” outfits and Santa hats.