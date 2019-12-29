The two men charged in a December 26 murder at a Denny’s restaurant on Sudley Road near Manassas were arrested Sunday.

They’re believed to have been responsible for a string of other armed robberies in the area, including this one that occurred at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Woodbridge on Christmas Eve.

Prince William police tell us:

Armed Robbery – On December 24 at 12:10AM, officers responded to the Walgreens located at 14095 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that two masked men entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of

the suspects brandished a firearm and escorted an employee to the back office where he demanded money. The other suspect demanded money from the cash registers. Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business.

This is the fourth in a series of armed robberies to include the murder and shooting at Denny’s. The other incidents were reported at a bowling alley on Balls Ford Road, and a hotel on Williamson Boulevard near Manassas.