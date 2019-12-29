8:3o p.m. | Prince William police updated us with more information about the arrest of the two men wanted in connection to the murder at a Denny’s restaurant on Sudley Road. A press release states:

Murder Investigation *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On December 29, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Ryan Thomas WALKER, who was sought in connection to the murder of Yusuf OZGUR and the malicious wounding of a second man that occurred at the Denny’s located at 8201 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) on December 26.

This suspect resides in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County and was located at the home of an acquaintance in Chesapeake Beach, MD where he was arrested without incident.

The first suspect, Jordan ANDERSON, was located by members of the Prince William County Special Investigations Bureau and ATF following a vehicle stop in the Newington section of Fairfax County.

A search warrant was subsequently conducted on ANDERSON’s vehicle and his residence in Manassas where additional evidence was recovered.

The Prince William County Police Department would like to acknowledge and thank those who submitted tips in this case which helped confirm the identity of the suspects involved. This investigation was tirelessly worked with assistance from the Virginia State Police and our Federal partners from the FBI and ATF who offered resources including technical and forensic support and the U.S. Marshals who located and apprehended the WALKER suspect.

Detectives and our law enforcement partners are appreciative of the overwhelming support from our community in this case which enabled us to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for the murder of Yusuf OZGUR and the malicious wounding of another victim who is recovering from his injuries sustained during the incident.

Arrested on December 29: [No photo available]

Ryan Thomas WALKER, 22, of 43491 Interval St in Chantilly

Charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of malicious wounding, and 1 count of robbery

Court Date: February 6, 2020 | Status: Awaiting Extradition

4 p.m. | We’re still waiting for a press release from Prince William police, but here is what we gather from the department’s Twitter account:

*UPDATE: Ryan Thomas WALKER, who was wanted in connection to the Denny’s homicide, has been APPREHENDED by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland. Additional information to follow. — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) December 29, 2019



1 p.m. | More than 100 tips given to police by residents led to the arrest as the man they say is the shooter — 22-year-old Jordan Anderson, of 11165 Stagestone Way in the Coverstone area of Prince William County, near Manassas.

Police have also identified the man they say was with Anderson on the morning of the shooting as Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Md. He’s still on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

More from Prince William police: