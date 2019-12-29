Bailey names Santana, Smith to her Potomac District office staff

Newly elected Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey told us who will be working in her office, helping her to manage constituent issues. A press release states:

Edwin Santana will serve as the Chief-of-Staff. Edwin joins our team from Whitney, Bradley, and Brown Inc. where he served as an Operational Logistics Analyst.

Prior to that, Edwin served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. It was because of his strong sense of duty and concern that also lead him to run for Congress in VA-01 in 2018. Edwin is also a 2012 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on Power Engineering.

Will Smith will serve as the Deputy Chief-of-Staff. Will most recently served as the Campaign Manager for Ann Wheeler’s successful run for Chair of the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors. Before that, he was the Deputy Campaign Manager for Dick Saslaw’s successful primary victory for the Virginia State Senate. Will is also 2018 graduate of Virginia State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.