More changes at Stafford’s diverging diamond interchange

(VDOT Press Release) Interstate 95 southbound traffic exiting to Courthouse Road in Stafford County has begun using a new off-ramp.

Today, crews finished construction on the final piece of the diverging diamond interchange at Exit 140.

Three of the new I-95 interchange ramps at Exit 140 opened to traffic on Dec. 7, but traffic continued to use the I-95 southbound exit ramp in a detour pattern for three weeks.

Since Dec. 7, crews worked 24 hours a day at times to deposit approximately 8,000 cubic yards of material at the ramp to build the foundation, and then grade the surface, pave the ramp and add pavement markings. The elevation of the new ramp had to be raised substantially to match the height of the new interchange and overpass bridges.

New Traffic Pattern at Wyche Road, Old Courthouse Road

As the new ramp opened, the traffic pattern at the intersection of Old Courthouse Road and Wyche Road was changed. Now, traffic on Old Courthouse Road will have the right of way, with a stop sign for Wyche Road traffic.

A temporary traffic signal installed for construction has been deactivated and will be removed.

The signal was installed on a temporary basis to accommodate heavier traffic volumes traveling through the intersection before all I-95 ramps had opened leading to the new Courthouse Road.

Coming Up in 2020

Construction on the $195 million project to reconstruct the Exit 140 interchange and widen Courthouse Road to four lanes began in July 2017. All work will be finished by July 31, 2020.

Last week, traffic began traveling in the widened section of Courthouse Road west of I-95. Two eastbound and westbound lanes are now open from Austin Ridge Drive to Ramoth Church Road and Widening Creek Road.

Construction crews will focus on finishing the following project elements in 2020:

Expanded Park & Ride commuter parking at Exit 140: New Park & Ride lots are under construction north and south of the future Old Courthouse Road. Together, the lots will offer around 1,100 parking spaces. The southern lot will have a dedicated pickup and dropoff area for buses, carpools, and vanpools.

New sidewalk: Crews will continue building new sidewalk from the Park & Ride lots east along Old Courthouse Road to the Stafford County Government Center.

Courthouse Road carries an average of 16,000 vehicles a day and around 136,000 vehicles a day travel on I-95 near Exit 140.