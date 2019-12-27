Cop impersonator rubs woman’s back inside Haymarket liquor store

A woman told police that man walked up to her inside of a Haymarket liquor store, told her that he was a cop, and then rubbed her back. A Prince William police press release states:

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] | Assault – On December 24 at 5:00PM, officers responded to investigate a police impersonator that was reported to have occurred at the ABC Store located at 5331 Merchants View Sq. in Haymarket (20169) earlier that morning at approximately 11:00AM.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported to police that she was approached by an unknown man while inside of the business. During the encounter, the man asked the victim for her identification and told her he was on patrol. The victim believed the man was a law enforcement officer and began to retrieve her identification. At that time, the man stated he was joking and began to rub her back.

After the assault, the man left the business on foot. The victim returned to her home and contacted the police.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

A white male, about 5’11”, medium build, short brown hair, brown eyes wearing an olive green jacket and blue jeans.