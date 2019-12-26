The list of armed/attempted armed robberies in Prince William County in December

Police have now reclassified the case of this morning’s fatal double shooting at a Denny’s restaurant near Manassas from an armed robbery to homicide.

But if you count it, there have been a total of 17 reports of armed or attempted armed robbery in Prince William County since November 30.

Prince William police post all of their crime reports to its website. We’ve pulled out the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery reports and pasted them below:

Armed Robbery – On December 23 at 1:13AM, officers responded to the Comfort Inn Suites located at 7530 Williamson Blvd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that two unknown men entered the hotel lobby where one suspect went to the back office and approached an employee. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money. The second suspect went behind the counter, opened the cash register and took money before both men fled on foot. No injuries were reported. Officers, including a police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, searched the area for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, 5’10” in his mid-twenties, wearing all black clothing with his face covered

An unknown race male wearing all black clothing

?Armed Robbery – On December 21 at 1:02AM, officers responded to the Bowl America located at 10641 Balls Ford Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The manager reported to police that the business was closed with employees still inside, when two masked men entered and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The other suspect pulled out a baton and retrieved the money from the cash registers. Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

2 black males, both approximately 5’9″, with thin builds

Both suspects were last seen wearing all black clothing, masks and gloves

Armed Robbery – On December 19 at 11:54PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 8211 Old Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the store and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm before jumping over the counter and taking money from the registers. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

An unknown race male, between 5’6-5’8″, medium build

Last seen wearing a mask, a black jacket and gloves

Armed Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On December 19 at 1:43AM, officers responded to the 4700 block of Pearson Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they located one male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, was located in the street of the above location with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body. Responding officers provided immediate first aid to the victim until fire and rescue personnel arrived and the victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, had just returned to the above area after being at the MGM Grand Casino. As they exited the car, they were approached by multiple masked men who had just pulled into the driveway behind them. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone from him. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV prior to police arrival. At this time, no suspect information is available. The investigation continues.

?Attempted Armed Robbery – On December 19 at 1:32AM, officers responded to the Exxon service station located at 12700 Minniville Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an attempted robbery. The store employee reported to police that two women, later identified as the accused, entered the store and approached the employee. During the encounter, one of the accused, identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile, demanded money after brandishing a stun gun. The employee refused and threw merchandise at the suspect. The juvenile ran to the rear of the store while the other suspect fled the scene. The employee was able to detain the juvenile who was then detained by police upon their arrival. Following the investigation, the 15-year-old female juvenile was arrested. Detectives from the Robbery Unit were able to identify and obtain petitions for the second suspect, also identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile. Attempts to locate the second suspect has been unsuccessful.

Arrested on December 19: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old female juvenile of Manassas

Charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Wanted: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old female juvenile of Manassas

Wanted for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Armed Robbery – On December 17 at 6:39PM, officers responded to the Boost Mobile located at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plz. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the store and approached the employee. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’7″, with a thin build

Last seen wearing red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes

Armed Robbery – On December 13 at 2:59PM, officers responded to the Boost Mobile located at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plz. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the store and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect implied he was armed and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’4”, with a thin build

Last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black mask and black pants

Attempted Armed Robbery – On December 10, officers responded to investigate an attempted robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Riverwoods Apartments located in the 16500 block of Nanticoke Way in Woodbridge (22191) on December 9 sometime between 6:00PM and 7:00PM. The victim, a 58-year-old woman, reported to police that while at the location above, she was approached by an unknown man as she was getting items out of her vehicle. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim began to yell for help, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.

Armed Robbery –?On December 9 at 5:06PM officers responded to the Tobacco Hut located at 14455 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that two unknown men entered the store and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the other suspect tied the employee’s hands and covered his head. The suspects fled the store after taking a large quantity of tobacco products. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A Hispanic male, unknown age, 6’2”, 225lbs with a heavy build

Last seen wearing a gray and black fitted hat, black jacket, and jeans

A Hispanic male, unknown age, 5’ 9”, 160lbs with a medium build

Last seen wearing a jean jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans

Armed Robbery – On December 8 at 9:40AM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing and robbery that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8100 block of Community Dr. in Manassas (20109) earlier that morning. The victim, a 39-year-old man, reported to police that he was visiting an apartment in the above area with other unknown parties. During the encounter, two unknown men demanded money before the victim was stabbed in the upper body. The men fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money from the victim. The victim eventually contacted the police to report the incident later that day. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Witnesses provided information that led to officers being able to identify one of the men. Following the investigation, detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for the arrest of that man, identified as Elmer Joel GARAY VARELA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Detectives are continuing their investigation to identify the other suspect involved.

Wanted: [Photo from July 2014]

Elmer Joel GARAY VARELA, 24, of the 8100 block of Community Dr. in Manassas

Described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″, 150lbs., with brown eyes

Wanted for robbery and malicious wounding

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, 14-18 years of age, 5’0″, 120lbs. with dyed blonde hair

Last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants

?Armed Robbery – On December 9 at 6:32AM, officers responded to the IHOP located at 3914 Fettler Park Dr. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. An employee of the restaurant reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the restaurant and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, with brown hair last seen wearing a white bandana over his face, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Attempted Armed Robbery – On December 5 at 8:48PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in a parking lot area in the 16600 block of Georgetown Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. The victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, reported to police that he arranged to sell a pair of shoes to an unknown man through various mobile communications. The victim, who was accompanied by a friend, agreed to meet the buyer in the above area to conduct the transaction. While conducting the transaction, a burgundy vehicle pulled up and several unknown individuals surrounded the victim. During the encounter, the buyer brandished a handgun towards the victim and demanded the shoes. When the victim refused, he was assaulted and struck with the handgun which discharged allowing the victim to flee the area. The victim then went to a police station to report the incident. The victim reported minor injuries. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving in the area. No additional injuries or property damage was reported. The buyer was described as a black male wearing a blue bandana with a black sweatshirt, jeans and shoes. The investigation continues.

Armed Robbery – On December 2 at 10:31PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 18075 Fraley Blvd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that a masked man entered the business and approached the store clerk. During the encounter, the man brandished a weapon and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 search for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 23-27 years of age, 5’5″, 170lbs with a medium build and light complexion

Last seen wearing a mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and black pants

?Armed Robbery – On December 2 at 10:03PM, officers responded to the 8000 block of Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot in the above area when they were approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man brandished a weapon and demanded property from the victims. The suspect took both victim’s wallets before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 search for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 19 & 20 years of age, 5’9″ with a thin build, dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache & goatee

Last seen wearing a black puffy-style winter jacket with brown fur around the hood, dark jeans, and red shoes.

Armed Robbery – On December 1 at 10:23PM, officers responded to the Pizza Hut located at 17982 Main St in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. Store employees reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, the man implied he was armed and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

Black male, 5’6″ – no further description

Last seen wearing a mask, black sweatshirt, and black pants

?Armed Robbery – On November 30 at 8:45PM, officers responded to the 10800 block of Violet Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 34-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking to his vehicle in the above area when he approached by an unknown man driving a sedan. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm towards the victim and demanded his property. The suspect fled after taking the victim’s wallet and phone. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, with short hair

Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt