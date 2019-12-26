Denny’s murder possibly linked to 3 other armed robberies

“Heinous” and “callous” were the words used by Prince William police Chief Barry Barnard to describe the murder of a food delivery worker who was shot and killed at a Manassas-area Denny’s restaurant.

Yusif Ozgur, 56, was shot early Thursday inside the restaurant and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wound. Another 34-year-old man, of Rixeyville, was also shot and remains hospitalized. Both were shot in the upper torso, said Barnard.

Officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at the restaurant located at 8201 Sudley Road near Manassas at 2:25 a.m. Thursday. The investigation revealed that two armed men entered the restaurant, where one brandished a handgun while the second suspect was armed with a baton.

The two demanded patrons and restaurant employees lie on the floor, and to hand over their cell phones and wallets. The men then tried to rob cash from the registers.

However, police said no money or property was taken from the restaurant or its patrons. A total of 23 people were in the restaurant during the incident, said Barnard. No one tried to intervene, and police did not say if any patron was armed with a concealed weapon.

Murder victim unknowingly held the door for his killer

Before the two fled the scene, a second suspect shot the 34-year-old man who police said had been cooperative with the robbers. He had been sitting with his back toward the restaurant booth on the floor, as the robbers had demanded.

As the two men fled through the main entrance, they encountered Ozgur, the second male victim, who was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they fled. One, armed with the baton struck the victim in the head, and the second, armed with a handgun, shot Ozgur in the upper torso, said Barnard.

Ozgur, a worker for an online food delivery service, had just arrived at Denny’s to pick up an order for delivery.

Officers, including a police K-9, and troopers from the Virginia State Police searched for suspects at the scene but did not locate them.

Some people escaped

Video surveillance footage released by the Prince William County Police Department shows the two suspects entering through the main lobby and walking through the aisles of the main dining area after announcing their demands. After just a few minutes, footage showed the suspects eventually returning to the main lobby to use the same door to exit.

There is currently no evidence of resistance or intervention from patrons and restaurant staff.

Police said that some unidentified persons managed to escape the incident through other doors of the restaurant.

There is no evidence of employees or patrons being armed at the time of the incident.

The two suspects who fled the scene on foot are described as two black males in their late teens to early 20’s, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 180 pounds, last seen wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

“I’m feeling very angry”

At a press conference Thursday at the Prince William police Central District Station in Woodbridge, Chief Barnard gave his condolences to the victims’ families.

“I’m feeling very angry. [The shootings are] hard to understand,” said Barnard. “This tears us all apart in this community, in this police department, when something like this happens.”

Barnard urged anyone with information on this crime to come forward. “If you know people who were out unusually late last night…people who were are not out typically after midnight, someone who has come into cash recently, if you have any type of suspicions, any type whatsoever, please call us,” said Barnard.

The FBI has stepped up, offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the case. Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Prince William police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip.

Case possibly linked to other armed robberies

The descriptions of the suspects match those of three other armed robberies that happened this week in Prince William County. Chief Barnard revealed that there is information that leads them to believe that there is a possible connection between this morning’s incident and three other armed robberies that occurred in Prince William County this week:

Armed Robbery – On December 24 at 12:10AM, officers responded to the Walgreens located at 14095 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that two masked men entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and escorted an employee to the back office where he demanded money. The other suspect demanded money from the cash registers. Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. Suspect Descriptions: A light skinned black male, approximately 5’10”, with a thin build, curly brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black mask, a long black jacket, gloves, skinny jeans and grey tennis shoes. A light skinned male, approximately 5’10”, with a thin build, last seen wearing a black mask, a long black jacket, gloves, jeans and red/black/white Nike sneakers.



Armed Robbery — On December 23 at 1:13AM, officers responded to the Comfort Inn Suites located at 7530 Williamson Blvd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that two unknown men entered the hotel lobby where one suspect went to the back office and approached an employee. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money. The second suspect went behind the counter, opened the cash register and took money before both men fled on foot, No injuries were reported. Officers, including a police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, 5’10” in his mid-twenties, wearing all black clothing with his face covered. An unknown race male wearing all black clothing.



Armed Robbery — On December 21 at 1:02 am, officers responded to the Bowl America located at 10641 Balls Ford Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The manager reported to police that the business was closed with employees still inside when two masked men entered and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The other suspect pulled out a baton and retrieved the money from the cash registers. Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. Suspect descriptions: 2 black makes, both approximately 5’9”, with thin builds. Both suspects were last seen wearing all black clothing, masks and gloves.



Residents can expect to see police presence in vigilance while the Prince William County Police Department actively investigates this homicide.