Police have released the names of the two victims in this morning’s double shooting at a Denny’s restaurant near Manassas. A press release states:

Homicide Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Detectives with the Homicide Unit have identified the victim killed in the early morning robbery that occurred at the Denny’s on Sudley Rd in Manassas. The deceased was identified as Yusuf OZGUR, 56, of Manassas. The second victim shot was identified as a 34-year-old man of Rixeyville who remains hospitalized. The victims were not known to one another or the suspects. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

One of the two people shot early this morning at a Denny’s restaurant on Sudley Road has died. A press release from Prince William police states:

Homicide Investigation *CASE RECLASSIFIED – Detectives have confirmed one of the victims shot during the early morning robbery at the Denny’s on Sudley Rd in Manassas has died. Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident at this time. The other victim shot during the incident remains hospitalized. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues. Shooting | Armed Robbery Investigation – On December 26 at 2:25AM, officers responded to the Denny’s located at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate an armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two armed men entered the business and began demanding property from customers and employees. During the encounter, two adult male customers were shot before the suspects fled. Officers arrived and located the gunshot wound victims and provided first-aid until rescue personnel arrived. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. Conditions of the victims is not being released at this time. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues. Suspect Descriptions: Two black males, late teens-early 20s, 5’10”-6’0”, 180lbs Last seen wearing all black or dark colored clothing Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Armed robbers also hit businesses further west off Sudley Road on December 21 and 23.