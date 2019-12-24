Woman found suffering stab wounds in lower back

Prince William police found a woman was stabbed in her lower back after she was involved in an argument with a friend. A press release states:

Stabbing Investigation – On December 22 at 8:54AM, officers responded to a residence in the 14700 block of Darbydale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 47-year-old woman, suffering from stab wounds to the lower back.

The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim while inside of a vehicle. The victim was able to exit the vehicle and attempted to contact police. At that point, the accused grabbed the victim’s cell phone.

The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted by a witness. As officers were investigating, the accused was determined to be intoxicated. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Francis LEFTWICH, was arrested.

Arrested on December 22:

John Francis LEFTWICH, 55, of 14109 Cove Landing, apt. 203, in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and åintoxicated in public

Court Date: February 4, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond