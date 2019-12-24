Where to recycle your Christmas Tree

When it’s time to retire your Christmas Tree, Prince Willaim County says there are places you can bring the tree to recycle it. A press release states:

Christmas trees, wreaths and other cut greenery can be transformed into compost, mulch or wildlife habitat.

All ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and tree stands must be removed and then these greenery items can be taken to one of the locations listed below to be composted or repurposed.

Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year’s Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling

Balls Ford Road Compost Facility located at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year’s Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling

Leesylvania State Park located at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge (off Neabsco Road). Trees may be dropped off at Shelter 2 and will be used for habitat.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville. December 26 – January 13. The drop off area is located in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones.

NOVEC will deliver the wood-chip mulch to interested customer-owners at no charge, visit www.novec.com/mulch.

For more information on recycling in Prince William County, visit pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.