Armed robbers hit bowling alley, hotel

Police in Prince William County is investigating a series of armed robberies near Manassas. A press release states:

Armed Robbery – On December 23 at 1:13AM, officers responded to the Comfort Inn Suites located at 7530 Williamson Blvd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that two unknown men entered the hotel lobby where one suspect went to the back office and approached an employee. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money. The second suspect went behind the counter, opened the cash register and took money before both men fled on foot. No injuries were reported. Officers, including a police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, searched the area for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, 5’10” in his mid-twenties, wearing all black clothing with his face covered

An unknown race male wearing all black clothing

Armed Robbery – On December 21 at 1:02AM, officers responded to the Bowl America located at 10641 Balls Ford Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The manager reported to police that the business was closed with employees still inside, when two masked men entered and approached the counter. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The other suspect pulled out a baton and retrieved the money from the cash registers.

Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business. No injuries were reported. A police K- 9 searched for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

2 black males, both approximately 5’9”, with thin builds

Both suspects were last seen wearing all black clothing, masks and gloves