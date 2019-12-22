Public swear-in ceremony planned for new Prince William Sups

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold a public swear-in ceremony. A press release states:

The Swearing-In Ceremony for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Sheriff will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Merchant Hall at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and stay for the reception immediately following.

New members of the Board have already been sworn in by Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith on December 17 after a series of new Board of County Supervisors orientation meetings. Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino told Potomac Local official county business was not being conducted at these meetings.

The makeup of the Board is changing drastically as four new faces will soon sit on the dias — Chairman At-large Ann Wheeler, Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, and Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye.

They’ll replace current Board members Corey Stewart, Frank Principi, Marty Nohe, and Ruth Anderson, respectively.

They’ll join incumbents Jeanine Lawson, Victor Angry, and Peter Candland, of the Brentsville, Neabsco, and Gainesville districts, respectively.