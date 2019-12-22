(Press Release) There are no planned lane closures from noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, through noon on Thursday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include:
- Bridge demolition at Route 29 in Centreville
- Constructing bridge foundations at Compton Road, Route 28, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
- Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and new Route 28 bridges over I-66
- Relocating waterlines at Jermantown Road and Gallows Road
- Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East between Jermantown Road and Cedar Lane
- Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
- Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed