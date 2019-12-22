A widened Courthouse Road opens weeks after new DDI

(Press Release) All four travel lanes on Route 630 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County are now open to traffic from west of Austin Ridge Drive to the Winding Creek Road and Ramoth Church Road intersection.

Traffic began traveling on all four eastbound and westbound lanes after crews removed construction barrels and signs.

Earlier this month, a new diverging diamond interchange opened at Exit 140 at Interstate 95 in Stafford. At the same time, a new four-lane Hospital Center Boulevard extension opened west of Route 1. But Courthouse Road remained two lanes west of Austin Ridge Drive until now

, when the four-lane portion opened to traffic.

The opening is another major milestone in the $195 million project to expand capacity and improve travel in the Courthouse Road area.

Construction is still underway to finish building the new I-95 southbound off-ramp at Exit 140. Ramp traffic will continue to be detoured as crews work to raise the elevation of the new off-ramp to match the height of the diverging diamond interchange and I-95 overpass bridges. Crews anticipate opening the new ramp and lifting the detour next week.

Project Background

Construction on the Exit 140 interchange and Courthouse Road widening project began in July 2017. All work will be finished by July 31, 2020.

Construction crews will focus on finishing the following project elements in 2020:

Expanded Park & Ride commuter parking at Exit 140: New Park & Ride lots are under construction north and south of the future Old Courthouse Road.

Together, the lots will offer around 1,100 parking spaces. The southern lot will have a dedicated pick up and dropoff area for buses, carpools, and vanpools.

New sidewalk and shared-use path: Crews will continue building a new sidewalk from the Park & Ride lots east along Old Courthouse Road to the Stafford County Government Center, and a shared-use path from Austin Ridge Drive to the Park & Ride lots through the interchange.

A new, shared-use path from Winding Creek Elementary School near the Ramoth Church Road/Winding Creek Road intersection to the west of Austin Ridge Drive is now open.

Courthouse Road carries an average of 16,000 vehicles a day and around 136,000 vehicles a day travel on I-95 near Exit 140.