Released and caught in the same day: Inmate returns to Prince William jail

Police found Jacques Lamar Walker in Gainesville after they let him out of jail.
Police tell us he didn’t put up a fight when he was arrested again.
Walker was at the Prince Willam County Adult Detention Center in Manassas when he was mistakenly released on Thursday. A press release states:
Wanted Violent Offender – On December 20 at approximately 12:00PM, the Prince William County Police Department was notified of the inadvertent release of a prisoner from the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC) located at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas (20110) that occurred earlier the same morning.
The accused, identified as Jacques Lamar WALKER, was being held at the facility to face sentencing on prior convictions and was released in error by ADC staff. The accused has local ties to the area and should be considered dangerous.
The Prince William County Police Department is currently leading efforts to locate this individual. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Wanted: [Photo from March 2018]
Jacques Lamar WALKER, 27, of no fixed address
Described as a black male, 5’11”, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes
Wanted for escape without force