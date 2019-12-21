Driver struck guardrail in fatal crash in Woodbridge

One person is dead after a car crash in Woodbridge. Prince William police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On December 20 at 6:48 PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rippon Blvd and Old Coach Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Acura Integra was traveling westbound on Rippon Blvd approaching the intersection with Old Coach Rd when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail before overturning into the woods at the above intersection.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 1999 Acura Integra was identified as Anteneh Mohammed Desta AL-DAMARI, 31, of Woodbridge