Route 1 widening project: Traffic shifts in Woodbridge

Work on widening Route 1 in Woodbridge continued on Thursday as traffic was shifted to a new section of the highway. A press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation states:

Beginning about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, the two through lanes of southbound Route 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway) between the Occoquan River bridge and the Marumsco Creek bridge will shift onto new pavement as part of the Route 1 widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The $165 million project includes adding a lane in each direction to Route 1 between Marys Way and Annapolis Way (about a mile), a new Route 1 bridge at Marumsco Creek, improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path, sidewalk and other improvements. The project is financed with federal, state and county funding and is expected to be complete in fall 2020. Read more.

Route 1 averages 38,000 vehicles a day in this area.