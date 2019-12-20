Man shot in Dale City driveway after returning from casino

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On December 19 at 1:43AM, officers responded to the 4700 block of Pearson Dr. in Dale City to investigate a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they located one male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, was located in the street of the above location with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body.

Responding officers provided immediate first aid to the victim until fire and rescue personnel

arrived and the victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance had just returned to the above area after being at the MGM Grand Casino. As they exited the car, they were approached by multiple masked men who had just pulled into the driveway behind them. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone from him.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV prior to police arrival. At this time, no suspect information is available. The investigation continues.

Girl, 15, charged with attempted robbery of gas station

Attempted Armed Robbery – On December 19 at 1:32AM, officers responded to the Exxon service station located at 12700 Minniville Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an attempted robbery. The store employee reported to police that two women, later identified as the accused, entered the store and approached the employee. During the encounter, one of the accused, identified as a 15-year-old female

juvenile, demanded money after brandishing a stun gun. The employee refused and threw merchandise at the suspect. The juvenile ran to the rear of the store while the other suspect fled the scene. The employee was able to detain the juvenile who was then detained by police upon their arrival. Following the investigation, the 15-year-old female juvenile was arrested. Daetectives from the Robbery Unit were able to identify and obtain petitions for the second suspect, also identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile. Attempts to locate the second suspect has been unsuccessful.

Arrested on December 19: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old female juvenile of Manassas

Charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Wanted: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old female juvenile of Manassas

Wanted for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Police nab 13-year-old boy in Woodbridge armed robbery, search for second suspect

Attempted Armed Robbery *ARREST – On December 5, two of the suspects sought in connection to the armed robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in Woodbridge earlier that day, were identified.

The accused, identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile, was taken into custody without incident. Detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for the arrest of the second suspect, identified as Michael Charles TALBERT, Jr. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful at this time. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify the other suspects involved.

Arrested on December 5: [Juvenile] A 13-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Wanted:[Photo from May 2019] Michael Charles TALBERT, Jr., of the 2900 block of Fox Lair Dr. in Woodbridge Described as a black male, 5’10”, 140lbs., black hair and brown eyes Wanted for attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

The attempted armed robbery occurred on December 5 at 8:48PM, as officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in a parking lot area in the 16600 block of Georgetown Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening.

The victim, a 17- year-old male juvenile, reported to police that he arranged to sell a pair of shoes to an unknown man through various mobile communications. The victim, who was accompanied by a friend, agreed to meet the buyer in the above area to conduct the transaction.

While conducting the transaction, a burgundy vehicle pulled up and several unknown individuals surrounded the victim. During the encounter, the buyer brandished a handgun towards the victim and demanded the shoes.

When the victim refused, he was assaulted and struck with the handgun which discharged allowing the victim to flee the area. The victim then went to a police station to report the incident.

Montclair man, 18, charged in home burglary

Residential Burglary – On December 18, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit concluded an investigation into a burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4300 block of Jonathan Ct. in Dumfries (22025) on December 7 at approximately 7:00PM.

The investigation revealed that four suspects entered the unsecured home and took several pairs of shoes. The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. During the investigation, officers identified one of the suspects as a 17-year-old male who was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed one of the suspects was in possession of a firearm during the incident and two of the suspects wore masks. Following the investigation, detectives identified and arrested the remaining suspects in connection to the burglary on December 18.

Arrested on December 18: [Juveniles] Tra Shawn Christopher JONES, 18, of 5107 Spring Branch Blvd. in Montclair is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and use of a firearm in commission of felony Court Date: February 11, 2020

Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

A 17-year-old male juveniles of Dumfries A 17-year-old male juveniles of Woodbridge A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge All were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and use of a firearm in commission of felony