Lake Ridge skate, BMX park wins approval of Planning Commission

The Prince William County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended the approval of a new “Charlie Boone Memorial Skate Park” located near the intersection of Old Bridge and Smoketown roads. The 5.5-acre parcel will be addressed as 12490 Everest Peak Lane.

The Board of County Supervisors will have the final say over whether or not the park can be constructed.

The public park will feature a variety of dirt jumps, cement structures for riding BMX bikes and skateboards, public benches, as well as a peripheral walking trail. The public park will have two entrances, one off of Smoketown Road and a pedestrian entrance from the neighboring Occoquan Bible Church.

The park will be the only skate park in Lake Ridge and is one of three new parks coming to the area.

The two others include a wellness park funded by Kaiser Permanente at the corner of Minnieville and Harbor Drive, and a new trailhead/park name for the late Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Michele McQuigg, at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Oakwood Drive.

The Planning Commission had a busy agenda at its last public meeting of the year. Supporters of Charlie Boone Memorial Park filled the Prince William County Board Chambers, sporting Charlie Boone Skate Park t-shirts.

During the public hearing, nine citizens came forward to speak in support of the park, including David Schrok, a pastor at Occoquan Bible Church. Schrok said that the new park would be a benefit to the community, and could support various healthy activities, such as general fitness on its walking trail and soccer.

The case for the new park was originally scheduled to be heard at the October 2 Planning Commission meeting but was deferred by request of the county’s Parks and Recreation, to give more time to finalize a memorandum of understanding between the applicant, Charlie Boone Memorial Foundation, and the county. Prince William County Parks and Recreation had hoped to bring the MOU to the Board of Supervisors November 19 closed session for review.

The idea for the park was influenced by Charlie Boone, a Prince William County resident who died at age 22 in 2012. Boone was an active member of the local BMX bike and skating community. A year following his passing, Boone’s Mother, Wendy Boone learned that her son’s favorite spot to ride BMX was being sold, and the privately-owned land would now be subject to trespassing. The Charlie Boone Memorial Foundation set out to bring a public park for riders and their families to go within the Lake Ridge community.

After hearing from the applicant and citizens, Commissioner Don Taylor, At-large motioned to close the public hearing. Taylor then proposed approval of the public facility review, which was seconded by Commissioner Rene Fry, Potomac District.

The planning office staff recommended approval of the item with support showing that it is consistent with comprehensive plans in terms of the general location and characteristics, originally submitted on September 13, 2019.

Chairman William J. Milne, Vice Chairman Rene M. Fry, and Commissioners Don Taylor, Patti McKay, Austin B. Hayes, Richard R. Berry, and Cynthia Moses-Nedd were in attendance. Commissioner Edgar Bruce Holley was absent from the vote.

Before votes were taken, Commissioner Austin Hayes, Coles District said, “I can’t think of a prouder final vote from my time on this commission, then to be able to vote in support.”

Taylor, suggested a round of applause from the Board Chambers just before the roll was called for the vote. The passing motion was met with a joyous and emotional final applause from attendees.

The Charlie Boone Memorial Foundation is continuing to raise funds and seek volunteers to help with the project. Patrons can donate electronically through the foundation’s website, cboonetrailsmemorialfoundation.org.

Boone says that they will work with Pillar Design Studios to finalize a master plan in January, which will determine construction start dates as well as the amount of funding needed to begin construction of the new park. Boone predicts that the cost of building the park will amount to upward of $500,000.

Boone says that they would like to start development as soon as possible. There is no projected opening date for the park at this time.