Toll lane work continues: Avoid Route 29 in Centreville this weekend

(Virginia Department of Transportation press release) Demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 29 North in Centreville will require reducing Route 29 under I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two-way traffic will run on Route 29 South during this period.

Drivers using ramps to and from I-66 will not be allowed to make left turns during this time. Detours will be posted. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.

Closures are needed for bridge demolition activities over the roadway. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Details include:

Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 29 North and South at I-66

Route 29 will be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction.

The two open travel lanes will use the northbound lanes of Route 29 under I-66.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29

No left turn to Route 29 North.

Drivers will be directed to turn right onto Route 29 South, stay to the left, and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 29

No left turn to Route 29 South.

Drivers will be directed to turn right on Route 29 North, stay to the left and continue to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South.

Ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East

The ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East will be closed.

Drivers will continue farther north to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

As an alternate route, drivers can continue farther north to Route 28 North, stay to the right, and follow signs to I-66 East.

Turn lane from Route 29 South to I-66 West

The left turn lanes from Route 29 South to I-66 West will be closed.

Drivers will continue farther south, stay to the left and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.

Similar weekend lane closures for bridge demolition over Route 29 are also scheduled to occur the first weekend of 2020, from 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Demolition will occur during daytime hours on weekdays for portions of the bridges not directly over Route 29, and will not impact traffic on Route 29. No demolition activities will take place over the Christmas holiday, Dec. 24-25.

The I-66 bridges over Route 29 are being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The bridges are being lengthened, widened, and raised to accommodate the new Express Lanes and provide room for any future mass transit along I-66 and future widening of Route 29. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on I-66 throughout demolition and reconstruction.