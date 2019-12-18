Volunteers needed to teach disaster preparedness in elementary schools

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will teach fourth-grade children how to be safe when they’re home alone.

The program is taught in Prince William County elementary schools. Volunteers who are age 55 or older are needed to teach the classes. They’ll present from a workbook called Safe at Home Safe Alone which provides tips and classroom activities teaching safety.

Volunteers are provided training so they will be confident presenting the material to the students. Volunteers may be assigned to any Prince William County elementary school.

Volunteers are asked to be comfortable with presenting an interactive lesson in a classroom setting. Hours are typically 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, contact email Jan Hawkins at Volunteer Prince William or call 571-292-5307.